129 Lexington Avenue

Centrally located yet peaceful, this 2br is spacious and attractive. Living room has warm, exposed brick, space for a full size sofa plus entertainment gear. Bedrooms have great light thanks to open sky exposure, and give you a view of the classic architecture nearby. Rooms will both fit queen beds and additional furniture, one features shelves, Large separate kitchen boasts elegant marble floor, and a handy wrap-around butcher block work surface backed by mirrors. Large oven lets you cook a feast, along with 4 gas burners. Kitchen also has excellent cabinets, allowing you to stock up on snacks or store your gadgets. Bathroom is located at the rear of the apartment and features full tub.This location is perfect for NYU, Baruch College, Stern College, east side offices are a short stroll. Enjoy the Union Square Green Market, Shake Shack in Madison Park, the elegance of Gramercy Park. The 6 train is moments away, and Grand Central makes escaping on the weekends easy. This area features of NYC most flavorful cuisine, and is especially good for vegetarian fare, and affordable eats. Murray Hill's social and bar scene is a big draw for folks who want to have fun at night.