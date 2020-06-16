All apartments in New York
129 Lexington Avenue
129 Lexington Avenue

129 Lexington Avenue · (212) 000-0000
Location

129 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Centrally located yet peaceful, this 2br is spacious and attractive. Living room has warm, exposed brick, space for a full size sofa plus entertainment gear. Bedrooms have great light thanks to open sky exposure, and give you a view of the classic architecture nearby. Rooms will both fit queen beds and additional furniture, one features shelves, Large separate kitchen boasts elegant marble floor, and a handy wrap-around butcher block work surface backed by mirrors. Large oven lets you cook a feast, along with 4 gas burners. Kitchen also has excellent cabinets, allowing you to stock up on snacks or store your gadgets. Bathroom is located at the rear of the apartment and features full tub.This location is perfect for NYU, Baruch College, Stern College, east side offices are a short stroll. Enjoy the Union Square Green Market, Shake Shack in Madison Park, the elegance of Gramercy Park. The 6 train is moments away, and Grand Central makes escaping on the weekends easy. This area features of NYC most flavorful cuisine, and is especially good for vegetarian fare, and affordable eats. Murray Hill's social and bar scene is a big draw for folks who want to have fun at night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
129 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 129 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
