All apartments in New York
Find more places like 128 East 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
128 East 84th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:59 AM

128 East 84th Street

128 East 84th Street · (917) 601-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HHHUUUGE STUNNER Studio in U.E.S, , BEST DEAL!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION 84 st & lexington, renovated studio with hardwood floors, high, open ceilings, and tall windows that give amazing natural light! ((( Bright and cheerful! )))Alcove, separate kitchen and clean, tiled bath, this unit is a GEM for this LOW price!!! (((Extra storage space!)))Located in a STELLAR Upper East Side neighborhood, (E 84th St. & Lexington Ave.), there are TONS of conveniences at your front door! Close to the 4, 5, 6 trains & busesThis delicious deal won't last long, so Call/Text/email bestaptsnyc147286

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 East 84th Street have any available units?
128 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 128 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 128 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 East 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 East 84th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 128 East 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity