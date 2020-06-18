1264 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Large Amazingly priced true 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment in Elevator Pre-War Building.SUBWAYS ALL AROUND. GREAT LOCATION!Price just dropped, this unit will go FAST!Access anytime, please contact me if you want to view! Flexible move in Marbled bathroom all renovated!Renovated Kitchen, great lightingTwo separate bedrooms on each end of apartment making it perfect for sharesLots of closet space! A walk in closet in each bedroom!Well maintained building with Live-in SuperintendentDogs and Cats OK!Right next to the express and local trains (4, 5 and 6) and the sbs 86 busI have a 3D floor-plan of this unit! Feel free to reach out for it! Top Floor in an elevator building. Live in Super!For a private showing feel free to contact me anytime!