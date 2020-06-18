All apartments in New York
1264 Lexington Avenue
1264 Lexington Avenue

1264 Lexington Avenue · (516) 423-4395
Location

1264 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful Large Amazingly priced true 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment in Elevator Pre-War Building.SUBWAYS ALL AROUND. GREAT LOCATION!Price just dropped, this unit will go FAST!Access anytime, please contact me if you want to view! Flexible move in Marbled bathroom all renovated!Renovated Kitchen, great lightingTwo separate bedrooms on each end of apartment making it perfect for sharesLots of closet space! A walk in closet in each bedroom!Well maintained building with Live-in SuperintendentDogs and Cats OK!Right next to the express and local trains (4, 5 and 6) and the sbs 86 busI have a 3D floor-plan of this unit! Feel free to reach out for it! Top Floor in an elevator building. Live in Super!For a private showing feel free to contact me anytime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
1264 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 1264 Lexington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1264 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1264 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1264 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1264 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1264 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
