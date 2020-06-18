All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:21 AM

1240 Park Ave

1240 Park Avenue · (914) 299-2202
Location

1240 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6C · Avail. now

$6,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Absolutely stunning penthouse duplex with private roof deck in elegant Park Avenue pre-war building!

This apartment is a GEM!! 3 bed 3 bath apartment with a large separate kitchen, Washer/Dryer & dishwasher!

A super large California king size master bedroom with a full Skylight ceiling!

1st floor features 1 king size bedroom, living room, full bath, and living room.

2nd floor features The master bedroom, the 2nd king size bedroom, and two more full baths and the private terrace!

-Private roof deck is accessible through the 2nd floor!

-Laundry in unit and in building.

- Doorman & live-in super

Within seconds from Central park, subway station, restaurants and shopping!

Contact me before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Park Ave have any available units?
1240 Park Ave has a unit available for $6,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Park Ave have?
Some of 1240 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1240 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1240 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1240 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1240 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
