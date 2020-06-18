1240 Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher doorman

Absolutely stunning penthouse duplex with private roof deck in elegant Park Avenue pre-war building!



This apartment is a GEM!! 3 bed 3 bath apartment with a large separate kitchen, Washer/Dryer & dishwasher!



A super large California king size master bedroom with a full Skylight ceiling!



1st floor features 1 king size bedroom, living room, full bath, and living room.



2nd floor features The master bedroom, the 2nd king size bedroom, and two more full baths and the private terrace!



-Private roof deck is accessible through the 2nd floor!



-Laundry in unit and in building.



- Doorman & live-in super



Within seconds from Central park, subway station, restaurants and shopping!



Contact me before it's gone!