124 E 7th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

124 E 7th St

124 East 7th Street · (347) 283-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2325 · Avail. now

$2,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Air-conditioned Studio Apartment in East Village! - Property Id: 314573

This features an open kitchen w/ appliances, stone counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, high ceilings, exposed brick wall, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E 7th St have any available units?
124 E 7th St has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 E 7th St have?
Some of 124 E 7th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
124 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 E 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 124 E 7th St offer parking?
No, 124 E 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 124 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 124 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 124 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 124 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
