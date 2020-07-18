124 E 7th St

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Air-conditioned Studio Apartment in East Village! - Property Id: 314573



This features an open kitchen w/ appliances, stone counter tops, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, high ceilings, exposed brick wall, and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



