Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

*Carnegie Hill Studio..90th Between Park and Lex..Only 2.5 Blocks From Central Park!**Apartment/Building* - Studio- Windowed kitchen featuring large fridge and gas stove - Windowed bathroom with bathtub - Hardwood floors - High ceilings - Southern exposure- Heat and water included- Live in super *Neighborhood* - Quiet Carnegie Hill street- WholeFoods, WestSide Market and Fairway all within a few blocks- Near Central Park- Surrounded by amazing restaurants, cafes and bars - 4 5 6 trains at 86th/Lex, Q train and M86 crosstown busCo-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty Inc.