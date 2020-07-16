All apartments in New York
Find more places like 122 East 91st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
122 East 91st
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

122 East 91st

122 East 91st Street · (843) 655-0732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

122 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Fabulous one bedroom bathed in natural light with high ceilings, fireplace and beautiful crown molding making it the classic Upper East Side apartment. Well maintained building, near the train and Central Park, giving you the city at your doorstep.Bedroom: Enormous with windows letting natural light flow in.Living Room: Sun-drenched living room with light color wood floor. Enjoy a full entertainment set with a decorative fireplace. Foyer area has room for a small office setup.Kitchen: Modern wood design with plenty of storage.Bathroom: Features Subway tile making it easy to clean with white cabinets and a medicine cabinet.Neighborhood- Discover the essence of the Upper East Side with easy access to anything you can ask for. Transit nearby: Q, 4/5/6 trains & M101, M102, M103 buses. Morton Williams Supermarket, Candle 79, Up Thai, P.J Clarkes, The Bar Room, The Pony Bar, The Beekman Theater and much more! Close proximity to Central Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 East 91st have any available units?
122 East 91st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 122 East 91st currently offering any rent specials?
122 East 91st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 East 91st pet-friendly?
No, 122 East 91st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 East 91st offer parking?
No, 122 East 91st does not offer parking.
Does 122 East 91st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 East 91st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 East 91st have a pool?
No, 122 East 91st does not have a pool.
Does 122 East 91st have accessible units?
No, 122 East 91st does not have accessible units.
Does 122 East 91st have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 East 91st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 East 91st have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 East 91st does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 122 East 91st?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity