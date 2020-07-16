122 East 91st

Amenities

Fabulous one bedroom bathed in natural light with high ceilings, fireplace and beautiful crown molding making it the classic Upper East Side apartment. Well maintained building, near the train and Central Park, giving you the city at your doorstep.Bedroom: Enormous with windows letting natural light flow in.Living Room: Sun-drenched living room with light color wood floor. Enjoy a full entertainment set with a decorative fireplace. Foyer area has room for a small office setup.Kitchen: Modern wood design with plenty of storage.Bathroom: Features Subway tile making it easy to clean with white cabinets and a medicine cabinet.Neighborhood- Discover the essence of the Upper East Side with easy access to anything you can ask for. Transit nearby: Q, 4/5/6 trains & M101, M102, M103 buses. Morton Williams Supermarket, Candle 79, Up Thai, P.J Clarkes, The Bar Room, The Pony Bar, The Beekman Theater and much more! Close proximity to Central Park!