Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

120 West 138th Street

120 Odell Clark Pl · (212) 323-3809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Odell Clark Pl, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
This top floor, corner one bedroom, it has bright South and North views. Larger than expected window eating-kitchen .The bedroom with it's south facing window is large enough for a King size bed and room for other furniture.The living room has two windows side-by-side that has open view and plenty of light. Original wall molding reminds you of the pre-war charm of this apartment.The apartment has hardwood floors thru out, 4 spacious closets and a flexible layout.This elevator building in the heart of Harlem, attentive live-in super. Restaurants and services in the area abound!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West 138th Street have any available units?
120 West 138th Street has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 West 138th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 West 138th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 West 138th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
