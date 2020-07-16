120 West 138th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator

This top floor, corner one bedroom, it has bright South and North views. Larger than expected window eating-kitchen .The bedroom with it's south facing window is large enough for a King size bed and room for other furniture.The living room has two windows side-by-side that has open view and plenty of light. Original wall molding reminds you of the pre-war charm of this apartment.The apartment has hardwood floors thru out, 4 spacious closets and a flexible layout.This elevator building in the heart of Harlem, attentive live-in super. Restaurants and services in the area abound!