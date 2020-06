Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

ENJOY LIVING IN THIS FURNISHED OVERSIZED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON FULTON STREET WITH EVERY SUBWAY LINE DOWN THE BLOCK AND ACCESS TO ALL OF MANHATTAN WITHIN MINUTES!This 900 square foot apartments offers 1.5 bathrooms and a wonderful King Size Bedroom. Large enough to fit all furniture sizes or request a furnished rental.The Living room measures 19 x 14.5 and is perfect for entertaining overlooking a Custom Island Kitchen with Ebony Cabinetry and white Granite Counters. Kitchen Features Ample Storage Space along with Viking & Sub-Zero Appliances. Enjoy 6 Large Closets and Washer Dryer in the apartment!If your looking for a boutique, qiet building and want more living space instead of never used amenities, this is the apartment for you.Call/text immediately to schedule a private showing: 917-559-3023