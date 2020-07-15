All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

117 West 82nd Street

117 West 82nd Street · (212) 381-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
A one of a kind, entire brownstone floorthrough, with European Neo-classical style interior, Empire hand-painted cornices, and wood paneling throughout.A very bright, south-facing living room is the width of the whole building and features three large windows. The condominium has two bedrooms with full bath plus a powder room for your guests. The exceptionally large back room is creatively separated by wood panels, making it a comfortable two bedroom unit. The bedrooms, since at the back of the building, are pin-drop quiet with serene garden views. A beautiful, custom kitchen imported from Italy with high end stainless steel appliances and ample storage space that completes the elegant ambiance. The unit has its own washer and dryer. PARK WALK CONDOMINIUM is a 7 unit, non-doorman walk-up building between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue and a block from Central Park. Apt. 5 is on the third floor (2 flights above the stoop). Call today for a private viewing of this exceptional Upper West Side property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 West 82nd Street have any available units?
117 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 117 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 117 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 West 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 117 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 117 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 West 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 West 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 West 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
