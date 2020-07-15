117 West 82nd Street

Amenities

A one of a kind, entire brownstone floorthrough, with European Neo-classical style interior, Empire hand-painted cornices, and wood paneling throughout.A very bright, south-facing living room is the width of the whole building and features three large windows. The condominium has two bedrooms with full bath plus a powder room for your guests. The exceptionally large back room is creatively separated by wood panels, making it a comfortable two bedroom unit. The bedrooms, since at the back of the building, are pin-drop quiet with serene garden views. A beautiful, custom kitchen imported from Italy with high end stainless steel appliances and ample storage space that completes the elegant ambiance. The unit has its own washer and dryer. PARK WALK CONDOMINIUM is a 7 unit, non-doorman walk-up building between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue and a block from Central Park. Apt. 5 is on the third floor (2 flights above the stoop). Call today for a private viewing of this exceptional Upper West Side property