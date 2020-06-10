All apartments in New York
117 E 89TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

117 E 89TH ST.

117 East 89th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom with is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Ample of Storage Space, Washer and Dryer in the Unit, Open plan kitchen with a dishwasher and a marble bathroom with and a Sinking Tub. This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building right off Park Avenue. Its walking distance to Central Park, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper East Side has to offer! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E 89TH ST. have any available units?
117 E 89TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 E 89TH ST. have?
Some of 117 E 89TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 E 89TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
117 E 89TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E 89TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 117 E 89TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 E 89TH ST. offer parking?
No, 117 E 89TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 117 E 89TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 E 89TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E 89TH ST. have a pool?
No, 117 E 89TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 117 E 89TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 117 E 89TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E 89TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 E 89TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
