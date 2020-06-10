117 E 89TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom with is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Ample of Storage Space, Washer and Dryer in the Unit, Open plan kitchen with a dishwasher and a marble bathroom with and a Sinking Tub. This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building right off Park Avenue. Its walking distance to Central Park, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper East Side has to offer! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!