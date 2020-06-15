All apartments in New York
Find more places like 116 West 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
116 West 78th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

116 West 78th Street

116 West 78th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
FLOOR THROUGH ONE BEDROOM ON PRIME, WEST 78TH STREET BLOCK! Located in a gorgeous townhouse with the Museum of Natural History at the end of the block, this full-floor one bedroom home has it all--space, charm and sunlight! Hardwood floors, exposed brick and large window throughout-the spacious living room overlooks tree-lined 78th Street and the bedroom has gorgeous views over the back gardens. Open kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher complete the picture. Washer & Dryer in unit! Please call or email to arrange for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West 78th Street have any available units?
116 West 78th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 West 78th Street have?
Some of 116 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 116 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 116 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 West 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 West 78th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity