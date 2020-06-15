116 West 78th Street

Amenities
FLOOR THROUGH ONE BEDROOM ON PRIME, WEST 78TH STREET BLOCK! Located in a gorgeous townhouse with the Museum of Natural History at the end of the block, this full-floor one bedroom home has it all--space, charm and sunlight! Hardwood floors, exposed brick and large window throughout-the spacious living room overlooks tree-lined 78th Street and the bedroom has gorgeous views over the back gardens. Open kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher complete the picture. Washer & Dryer in unit! Please call or email to arrange for appointment.