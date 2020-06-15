116 West 78th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

FLOOR THROUGH ONE BEDROOM ON PRIME, WEST 78TH STREET BLOCK! Located in a gorgeous townhouse with the Museum of Natural History at the end of the block, this full-floor one bedroom home has it all--space, charm and sunlight! Hardwood floors, exposed brick and large window throughout-the spacious living room overlooks tree-lined 78th Street and the bedroom has gorgeous views over the back gardens. Open kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher complete the picture. Washer & Dryer in unit! Please call or email to arrange for appointment.