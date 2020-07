Amenities

HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD!!



Large and serene studio on the first floor, featuring high ceilings and an open kitchen, which overlooks a huge private backyard! The backyard is enormous - a VERY rare find.



The unit's lay-out provides plenty of space for any size bed, living room and a home office/dining area.



Well-maintained pre-war and intimate walk-up building; right in the heart of West Harlem, near Lenox Avenue's restaurant row and a short distance to the 2/3 and A/B/C/D trains.