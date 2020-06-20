115 West 16th Street

Amenities

115 West 16th St, apartment number 230 is a bright, sunny and spacious three bedroom apartment perfectly located in a prewar elevator building in Chelsea right next to the West Village, Greenwich Village, Flatiron and Union Square neighborhoods. This third floor apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized closets. There is also a separate, modern and renovated eat-in kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.Beautiful light streams in through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - great for taking photos or your virtual meetings.Living on the borders of Flatiron, West Village, Greenwich Village, Meatpacking District and Union Square, you will be the envy of your friends. Spend your weekends lounging in Union Square Park, Madison Square Park or The Highline Parks. Buy your groceries at Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Eataly or the year round outdoor Union Square Farmers Market. New York Citys trendiest restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios and Chelsea art galleries are all outside your door. Easy access to public transportation with the F, M, L, 1, 2, and 3 trains right at your corner with all other major subways minutes away from 115 West 16th St.