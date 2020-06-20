All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

115 West 16th Street

115 West 16th Street · (646) 823-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$5,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
115 West 16th St, apartment number 230 is a bright, sunny and spacious three bedroom apartment perfectly located in a prewar elevator building in Chelsea right next to the West Village, Greenwich Village, Flatiron and Union Square neighborhoods. This third floor apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized closets. There is also a separate, modern and renovated eat-in kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.Beautiful light streams in through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - great for taking photos or your virtual meetings.Living on the borders of Flatiron, West Village, Greenwich Village, Meatpacking District and Union Square, you will be the envy of your friends. Spend your weekends lounging in Union Square Park, Madison Square Park or The Highline Parks. Buy your groceries at Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Eataly or the year round outdoor Union Square Farmers Market. New York Citys trendiest restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios and Chelsea art galleries are all outside your door. Easy access to public transportation with the F, M, L, 1, 2, and 3 trains right at your corner with all other major subways minutes away from 115 West 16th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West 16th Street have any available units?
115 West 16th Street has a unit available for $5,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West 16th Street have?
Some of 115 West 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 115 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 115 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 115 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 West 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
