115 E 96th St

Gorgeous apartment near Park Ave and Central Park.



True two bedroom on third floor (2 flights up) in a walk up building available for rent on East 96th between Lex and Park.



Apartment Features:

-Bedrooms are on opposite ends of apartment

-11 foot ceiling

-separate kitchen (windowed)

-Hardwood flooring

-queen and king size bedrooms

-North and East exposures

-Windowed bathroom

-Full size appliances (no dishwasher)

-Newer bathroom with great storage



Building Features:

-on-site laundry (first floor)

-live in super

-heat, water, sewer, trash are included in your rent

-Cable/internet, cooking gas and electricity are extra

-Pets under 20 lbs will be considered



To Apply:

Complete an online application



Applicants must qualify based on combined 40x monthly rent and provide the following:

2019 tax returns

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

Government issued picture ID

Employment verification letter



All applications must be submitted in full to be considered.



Building conveniently located near the 6 line and 2 blocks from Q line, Central Park, M96/M2/M101.