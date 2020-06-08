All apartments in New York
Find more places like 115 E 96th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
115 E 96th St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

115 E 96th St

115 East 96th Street · (973) 931-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Gorgeous apartment near Park Ave and Central Park.

True two bedroom on third floor (2 flights up) in a walk up building available for rent on East 96th between Lex and Park.

Apartment Features:
-Bedrooms are on opposite ends of apartment
-11 foot ceiling
-separate kitchen (windowed)
-Hardwood flooring
-queen and king size bedrooms
-North and East exposures
-Windowed bathroom
-Full size appliances (no dishwasher)
-Newer bathroom with great storage

Building Features:
-on-site laundry (first floor)
-live in super
-heat, water, sewer, trash are included in your rent
-Cable/internet, cooking gas and electricity are extra
-Pets under 20 lbs will be considered

To Apply:
Complete an online application

Applicants must qualify based on combined 40x monthly rent and provide the following:
2019 tax returns
Last two bank statements
Last two pay stubs
Government issued picture ID
Employment verification letter

All applications must be submitted in full to be considered.

Building conveniently located near the 6 line and 2 blocks from Q line, Central Park, M96/M2/M101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E 96th St have any available units?
115 E 96th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 E 96th St have?
Some of 115 E 96th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 E 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
115 E 96th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E 96th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 E 96th St is pet friendly.
Does 115 E 96th St offer parking?
No, 115 E 96th St does not offer parking.
Does 115 E 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E 96th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E 96th St have a pool?
No, 115 E 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 115 E 96th St have accessible units?
No, 115 E 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E 96th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E 96th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 115 E 96th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity