Sun-Filled Prime West Village 1-Bedroom Furnished Stunner



Welcome home to this fully furnished and spacious one bedroom home on arguably the best West Village street in the city - just bring your toothbrush and suitcase to move right in. 115 Charles Street, Unit 11 is located between Hudson Street and Greenwich Street, near Hudson River Park and around the corner from many of the best grocery stores, shops and restaurants in the city. The apartment is full of pre-war details, including exposed brick, a working wood burning fireplace, and the original hardwood floors. In addition, there are stunning tall windows, facing south that bring light into the apartment all day. The open kitchen, with room for a dining table, is perfect for entertaining and features a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator and a Viking stove. The bright windowed bath has been totally renovated and features a wonderful soaking tub with jets. The owner has done a remarkable job of adding creative and useful storage throughout the apartment. The bedroom is pin-drop quiet with great closet space.



115 Charles street is an intimate coop with 14 units. The building boasts a great roof deck with stunning views of both uptown including the Empire State Building and downtown including the Freedom Tower. There is also free laundry in the building for all residents to use. Unlike most coops, the approval process is quite easy with a small board package. No pets please.



