All apartments in New York
Find more places like 115 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
115 Charles Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

115 Charles Street

115 Charles Street · (917) 545-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sun-Filled Prime West Village 1-Bedroom Furnished Stunner

Welcome home to this fully furnished and spacious one bedroom home on arguably the best West Village street in the city - just bring your toothbrush and suitcase to move right in. 115 Charles Street, Unit 11 is located between Hudson Street and Greenwich Street, near Hudson River Park and around the corner from many of the best grocery stores, shops and restaurants in the city. The apartment is full of pre-war details, including exposed brick, a working wood burning fireplace, and the original hardwood floors. In addition, there are stunning tall windows, facing south that bring light into the apartment all day. The open kitchen, with room for a dining table, is perfect for entertaining and features a stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator and a Viking stove. The bright windowed bath has been totally renovated and features a wonderful soaking tub with jets. The owner has done a remarkable job of adding creative and useful storage throughout the apartment. The bedroom is pin-drop quiet with great closet space.

115 Charles street is an intimate coop with 14 units. The building boasts a great roof deck with stunning views of both uptown including the Empire State Building and downtown including the Freedom Tower. There is also free laundry in the building for all residents to use. Unlike most coops, the approval process is quite easy with a small board package. No pets please.

Private appointments for qualified tenants can be arranged. Compass Coming Soons are simultaneously syndicated to the RLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Charles Street have any available units?
115 Charles Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Charles Street have?
Some of 115 Charles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 115 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 115 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 115 Charles Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity