All apartments in New York
Find more places like 114 E 37th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
114 E 37th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

114 E 37th St

114 East 37th Street · (973) 931-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

114 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$5,880

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy close to 1,000 SF of living space on the second floor of a brownstone in Murray Hill.

No fee convertible 4 bedroom with a ton of original details.

Apartment features:
2nd floor, walk up
The only apartment on the floor
Two entrances into the unit
In unit W/D
Electric stove
12 foot ceilings
2 faux fire places
Entry foyer
Den
9'4" high casement windows
French doors
Parquet flooring
4 closets
3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms

Building features:
Pet friendly
Guarantors welcome
Walk-up

To Apply:
Applicants will need to show proof of earnings based on 40x the monthly rent. There is a $20 application fee per applicant.
-Complete an application
-Provide Government issued picture ID
-Last two bank statements
-Last two pay stubs
-2019 tax returns of W-2
-Employment verification letter, must be dated within last 6 months

Advertised rent reflects 1 month free on a 15 month lease. Gross, monthly, rent is $6,300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E 37th St have any available units?
114 E 37th St has a unit available for $5,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 114 E 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
114 E 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 114 E 37th St offer parking?
No, 114 E 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 114 E 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E 37th St have a pool?
No, 114 E 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 114 E 37th St have accessible units?
No, 114 E 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 E 37th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 E 37th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 E 37th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity