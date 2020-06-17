114 E 37th St

Amenities

Enjoy close to 1,000 SF of living space on the second floor of a brownstone in Murray Hill.



No fee convertible 4 bedroom with a ton of original details.



Apartment features:

2nd floor, walk up

The only apartment on the floor

Two entrances into the unit

In unit W/D

Electric stove

12 foot ceilings

2 faux fire places

Entry foyer

Den

9'4" high casement windows

French doors

Parquet flooring

4 closets

3 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms



Building features:

Pet friendly

Guarantors welcome

Walk-up



To Apply:

Applicants will need to show proof of earnings based on 40x the monthly rent. There is a $20 application fee per applicant.

-Complete an application

-Provide Government issued picture ID

-Last two bank statements

-Last two pay stubs

-2019 tax returns of W-2

-Employment verification letter, must be dated within last 6 months



Advertised rent reflects 1 month free on a 15 month lease. Gross, monthly, rent is $6,300.