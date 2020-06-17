114 E 37th St

Amenities
Enjoy close to 1,000 SF of living space on the second floor of a brownstone in Murray Hill.
No fee convertible 4 bedroom with a ton of original details.
Apartment features:
2nd floor, walk up
The only apartment on the floor
Two entrances into the unit
In unit W/D
Electric stove
12 foot ceilings
2 faux fire places
Entry foyer
Den
9'4" high casement windows
French doors
Parquet flooring
4 closets
3 bedrooms
2 full bathrooms
Building features:
Pet friendly
Guarantors welcome
Walk-up
To Apply:
Applicants will need to show proof of earnings based on 40x the monthly rent. There is a $20 application fee per applicant.
-Complete an application
-Provide Government issued picture ID
-Last two bank statements
-Last two pay stubs
-2019 tax returns of W-2
-Employment verification letter, must be dated within last 6 months
Advertised rent reflects 1 month free on a 15 month lease. Gross, monthly, rent is $6,300.