Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit features open kitchen with stainless steel appliances,large closets and large bedroom that fits queen size bed. Streaming video walk through available. This great Harlem home accepts pets ( On approval ).The building offers additional amenity - walk up. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Harlem apartment before your competitors do!