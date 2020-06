Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Prime medical/office space located on the ground floor of a beautiful Upper East Side Townhouse.The space spans 1800 SF and features:- Private entrance on a prime tree lined block by Park Avenue in Lenox Hill- Conveniently located in close proximity to area hospitals/- Spacious reception/ waiting are- File/ office room- Large office/ consultation room- 3 separate exam rooms- Kitchen/ break room- Plenty of storage- 1 Full Bath w/ shower- 1 Half Bath- Water/ sink available in each exam room.Easy access by all forms of transportation. Contact us today to get more information or to schedule an appointment. ASHE54556