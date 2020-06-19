1121 First Avenue

Amenities

Nicely-sized studio in the Upper East side. Located on the third floor of a charming neighborhood walk-up, it features a fully equipped modern kitchen and a small dining table nearby. The floors outside the kitchen area are re-finished plank hardwood, glistening under the recessed and track lighting above. A queen-size bed will not seem like the focal point in this studio. Surrounded by exposed brick, the floor to ceiling mirrors and track lighting make the room feel much bigger. This charming five-story building is ideally situated on the desirable Upper East Side in a safe and vibrant neighborhood that is known for its wonderful restaurants and exceptional shopping venues. Our newly renovated studio and 2 bedroom apartments come unfurnished or furnished and equipped with everything you will need for an enjoyable extended stay in NYC. Whether for business or pleasure, our stylish air-conditioned apartments offer a serene oasis from the excitement of the city, with comfortable beds, sumptuous linens, and all the necessary accoutrements (for furnished). Free high speed internet and Wifi, LCD flat screen TV's with free Netflix movies, assure relaxing evenings at home (for furnished). The location is convenient to shopping at Bloomingdales just a few blocks away on Third Avenue, the renowned Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue shopping mecca' including flagship department stores such as Saks Fifth Ave., Bergdorf Goodman and Barneys, Tiffany's and the Nike Store, cultural sites like the famous Fifth Avenue 'museum mile' with the Metropolitan Museum and Guggenheim, local hospitals such as Sloan Kettering MSKCC, and Cornell Presbyterian. Many of these places are within 15-20 minutes depending and public transportation, local buses and subways, are all located just minutes away.