Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

1121 First Avenue

1121 1st Ave · (646) 300-1272
Location

1121 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Nicely-sized studio in the Upper East side. Located on the third floor of a charming neighborhood walk-up, it features a fully equipped modern kitchen and a small dining table nearby. The floors outside the kitchen area are re-finished plank hardwood, glistening under the recessed and track lighting above. A queen-size bed will not seem like the focal point in this studio. Surrounded by exposed brick, the floor to ceiling mirrors and track lighting make the room feel much bigger. This charming five-story building is ideally situated on the desirable Upper East Side in a safe and vibrant neighborhood that is known for its wonderful restaurants and exceptional shopping venues. Our newly renovated studio and 2 bedroom apartments come unfurnished or furnished and equipped with everything you will need for an enjoyable extended stay in NYC. Whether for business or pleasure, our stylish air-conditioned apartments offer a serene oasis from the excitement of the city, with comfortable beds, sumptuous linens, and all the necessary accoutrements (for furnished). Free high speed internet and Wifi, LCD flat screen TV's with free Netflix movies, assure relaxing evenings at home (for furnished). The location is convenient to shopping at Bloomingdales just a few blocks away on Third Avenue, the renowned Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue shopping mecca' including flagship department stores such as Saks Fifth Ave., Bergdorf Goodman and Barneys, Tiffany's and the Nike Store, cultural sites like the famous Fifth Avenue 'museum mile' with the Metropolitan Museum and Guggenheim, local hospitals such as Sloan Kettering MSKCC, and Cornell Presbyterian. Many of these places are within 15-20 minutes depending and public transportation, local buses and subways, are all located just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 First Avenue have any available units?
1121 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 First Avenue have?
Some of 1121 First Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1121 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
