111 West 113th Street

Top floor generously proportioned 1 bedroom condo in South Harlem. This pristine apartment features it's own private balcony, a gut renovated custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large bathroom with a deep soaking tub, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, casement windows, two large closets, and central air and heat.The Lantern is a 12-unit boutique condominium that boasts a roof deck, patio with a gas bar-b-que, central laundry room, elevator, and a virtual doorman. Only three short blocks to Central Park and the number 2 and 3 subway lines. Minutes to Columbia University, New York Academy of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and all the fabulous cafes, restaurants, and shopping that Harlem has to offer.