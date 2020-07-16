All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

111 West 113th Street

111 West 113th Street · (516) 330-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 West 113th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Top floor generously proportioned 1 bedroom condo in South Harlem. This pristine apartment features it's own private balcony, a gut renovated custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large bathroom with a deep soaking tub, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, casement windows, two large closets, and central air and heat.The Lantern is a 12-unit boutique condominium that boasts a roof deck, patio with a gas bar-b-que, central laundry room, elevator, and a virtual doorman. Only three short blocks to Central Park and the number 2 and 3 subway lines. Minutes to Columbia University, New York Academy of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and all the fabulous cafes, restaurants, and shopping that Harlem has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West 113th Street have any available units?
111 West 113th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 West 113th Street have?
Some of 111 West 113th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 West 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 West 113th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West 113th Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 West 113th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 West 113th Street offer parking?
No, 111 West 113th Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 West 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West 113th Street have a pool?
No, 111 West 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 West 113th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 111 West 113th Street has accessible units.
Does 111 West 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 West 113th Street has units with dishwashers.
