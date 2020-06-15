110 East 87th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!!! Beautiful spacious 1-bedroom with pre-war charm, located in prime area of the Upper East Side.This apartment feels more like living in a house. There is a separate dining area, overlooking the sunken living room. There are 3 air conditioners, one in each room -- living room, bedroom, and kitchen. Both the kitchen and bathroom have windows. There are oak strip hardwood floors throughout. Other apartment features include high ceilings, exposed ceiling beams, crown & baseboard moldings, casement windows, and 4 large closets. The bedroom can easily fit a king-size bed, plus night stands, desk and dresser. This apartment is in a charming full-service, pre-war condominium building that is situated on a quiet tree-lined street. Amenities include 24/7 doorman/concierge, live-in super, and laundry room. This wonderful location in Carnegie Hill is central to all: parks, transportation, shopping (including Fairway and Whole Foods, boutiques), dining and entertainment. Central Park is 2.5 blocks to the west, the 4, 5, & 6 express & local trains are around the block, the 2nd Ave. Q subway line is 3.5 blocks to the east, and crosstown buses are around the block. Call for a private viewing.