Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:52 AM

110 East 87th Street

110 East 87th Street · (212) 521-5765
Location

110 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

NO FEE!!! Beautiful spacious 1-bedroom with pre-war charm, located in prime area of the Upper East Side.This apartment feels more like living in a house. There is a separate dining area, overlooking the sunken living room. There are 3 air conditioners, one in each room -- living room, bedroom, and kitchen. Both the kitchen and bathroom have windows. There are oak strip hardwood floors throughout. Other apartment features include high ceilings, exposed ceiling beams, crown & baseboard moldings, casement windows, and 4 large closets. The bedroom can easily fit a king-size bed, plus night stands, desk and dresser. This apartment is in a charming full-service, pre-war condominium building that is situated on a quiet tree-lined street. Amenities include 24/7 doorman/concierge, live-in super, and laundry room. This wonderful location in Carnegie Hill is central to all: parks, transportation, shopping (including Fairway and Whole Foods, boutiques), dining and entertainment. Central Park is 2.5 blocks to the west, the 4, 5, & 6 express & local trains are around the block, the 2nd Ave. Q subway line is 3.5 blocks to the east, and crosstown buses are around the block. Call for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East 87th Street have any available units?
110 East 87th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East 87th Street have?
Some of 110 East 87th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 110 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 110 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
