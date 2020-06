Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel

LOW FEE! ONE MONTH FEE!

This is one of the most incredible one bedroom garden apartments I have ever seen! Come through your own semi-private entrance to a massive bibliophiles dream! A huge living room surrounded by built in shelves! WOW!

Check out those huge french doors leading to the spacious private fenced yard! An entertaining dream!

The bedroom supports a queen plus extras, and the bath is spacious as well. The kitchen is modern and features stainless steel appliances.

This location is beyond incredible for being oh-so-close to Central Park, as well as nearly every train. Come live in this incredible 1910 pre-war townhouse before it is gone!!!!

SAME DAY SHOWINGS ARE POSSIBLE!!!

