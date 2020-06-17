110 East 57th Street

Amenities

A high floor, beautifully renovated large and gracious one bedroom apartment in one of New York's most desirable and fabulous building, The Dorchester, is being offered for rent. Apartment 16C boasts many desirable features which include spacious rooms, open north city views, renovated kitchen new appliances with an under the counter refrigerator and renovated bathroom, tons of closets throughout apartment.



This premier full service property, just off Park Avenue, offers maid service as needed, an on-site garage and a BLT Steak Restaurant on the premises. Amidst one of New York's most prestigious locations, the Dorchester offers shopping, dining and transportation choices as well as easy accessibility to shops on Fifth Avenue as well as Central Park. This is a cooperative building which requires a submission of full board application and board interview.