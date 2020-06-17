All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

110 East 57th Street

110 East 57th Street · (212) 588-5633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16C · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
doorman
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
A high floor, beautifully renovated large and gracious one bedroom apartment in one of New York's most desirable and fabulous building, The Dorchester, is being offered for rent. Apartment 16C boasts many desirable features which include spacious rooms, open north city views, renovated kitchen new appliances with an under the counter refrigerator and renovated bathroom, tons of closets throughout apartment.

This premier full service property, just off Park Avenue, offers maid service as needed, an on-site garage and a BLT Steak Restaurant on the premises. Amidst one of New York's most prestigious locations, the Dorchester offers shopping, dining and transportation choices as well as easy accessibility to shops on Fifth Avenue as well as Central Park. This is a cooperative building which requires a submission of full board application and board interview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East 57th Street have any available units?
110 East 57th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East 57th Street have?
Some of 110 East 57th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 East 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 110 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 110 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
