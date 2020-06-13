11 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Welcome home to this magnificently renovated sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment at the Breevoort. Rarely available, this apartment features a spacious living room with a separate dining area and an open chefs kitchen. The wall of windows are fitted with electric shades. There is custom lighting throughout the apartment to set whatever mood you desire. The newly renovated kitchen features abundant counter space, a Fisher Paykel countertop 5 burner gas stove and oven, Fisher Paykel refrigerator/freezer, Bosch under counter microwave and a deep double wide farmhouse Blanco Steelart sink. The large south facing en-suite master bedroom has direct views of the Freedom Tower and includes a very large custom designed walk in closet. The master bathroom includes custom tiling, separate rain shower and bathtub with a Nuheat floor system and a duravit toilet and flush system. The master bedroom windows are fitted with electric shades. The guest bathroom features custom tiling and a duravit toilet and flush system. The apartment has custom wood flooring throughout, "ice air" heating and ac units in each room, lots of closets and a LG TRUE balance inverter washer and dryer in the unit.