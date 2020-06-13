All apartments in New York
Find more places like 11 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
11 Fifth Avenue
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:09 PM

11 Fifth Avenue

11 5th Avenue · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-T · Avail. now

$10,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Welcome home to this magnificently renovated sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment at the Breevoort. Rarely available, this apartment features a spacious living room with a separate dining area and an open chefs kitchen. The wall of windows are fitted with electric shades. There is custom lighting throughout the apartment to set whatever mood you desire. The newly renovated kitchen features abundant counter space, a Fisher Paykel countertop 5 burner gas stove and oven, Fisher Paykel refrigerator/freezer, Bosch under counter microwave and a deep double wide farmhouse Blanco Steelart sink. The large south facing en-suite master bedroom has direct views of the Freedom Tower and includes a very large custom designed walk in closet. The master bathroom includes custom tiling, separate rain shower and bathtub with a Nuheat floor system and a duravit toilet and flush system. The master bedroom windows are fitted with electric shades. The guest bathroom features custom tiling and a duravit toilet and flush system. The apartment has custom wood flooring throughout, "ice air" heating and ac units in each room, lots of closets and a LG TRUE balance inverter washer and dryer in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
11 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $10,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 11 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11 Fifth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity