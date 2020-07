Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sunny, very large apartment on the Upper West Side. Walk to Columbia University.This is a Large, converted 2 bedroom with over 800 square feet. It's half of the building floor from front to back.The kitchen includes a dishwasher. The storage is generous. The bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a double wide closet as well. The other room features a double wide closet. The apartment has another closet as well. If you've got stuff, this is a good place to keep it. Through wall ac units so you don't block up your windows in the summer. The bedroom will fit a king sized bed with room to spare. Laundry in building to make your life easier. Only two flight walk-up.