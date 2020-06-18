105 Pinehurst Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This prewar building is located on Pinehurst Avenue, in the most sought after area of Hudson Heights. Apartment renovations include new gut renovated open kitchen/living room plan. Gutted bathroom with tiling and porcelain fixtures. Hardwood throughout, high ceilings.Bennett Park is 1/2 block away. "A" Train, M4 & M98 express bus around the corner. Walk, train or bus it to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Midtown 15-minute train ride.There are lovely restaurants to choose from in the area, good Supermarkets.For more information conctact Adrivel Ruiz at 347-350-0816Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Cats Only - No DogsPets Allowed Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome SoveRE76622