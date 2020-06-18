All apartments in New York
New York, NY
105 Pinehurst Avenue
105 Pinehurst Avenue

105 Pinehurst Avenue · (917) 709-1491
Location

105 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This prewar building is located on Pinehurst Avenue, in the most sought after area of Hudson Heights. Apartment renovations include new gut renovated open kitchen/living room plan. Gutted bathroom with tiling and porcelain fixtures. Hardwood throughout, high ceilings.Bennett Park is 1/2 block away. "A" Train, M4 & M98 express bus around the corner. Walk, train or bus it to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Midtown 15-minute train ride.There are lovely restaurants to choose from in the area, good Supermarkets.For more information conctact Adrivel Ruiz at 347-350-0816Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Cats Only - No DogsPets Allowed Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome SoveRE76622

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
105 Pinehurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have?
Some of 105 Pinehurst Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 Pinehurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Pinehurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 105 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
