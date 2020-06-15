All apartments in New York
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:43 PM

105 E 9TH ST.

105 East 9th Street · (917) 494-0531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Avail for July 1!
Large & Renovated approx. 1400sf floor-through Conv. 3BR/2Baths loft in a boutique 4-story building located at the vibrant Astor Place! Only 1 apt per floor! (This is 1 flight up.) The apt has been converted to 3BR.
- Share permitted.
- Pets case by case.

This renovated and sunny floor-through Conv. 3 loft has 3 exposures: southern, eastern, and western! It has high ceilings, a large L-shaped living room with an open chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 marble baths, Washer/Dryer in the apt, and oversized windows! The south-facing large bedrooms has great closets and individually controlled ceiling-mounted AC units.

This is a small, quiet, and discrete noise proof 4-unit building constructed in 2010 with attention to details and quality. It is secured with a video-intercom system. Centrally located in superb and vibrant Astor Place, steps to Greenwich Village, East Village, NoHo, Union Square, and within walking distance to SoHo!

This is a great apartment not to be missed in central downtown. Call it your new home!

**NOTE: the pictures shown here were taken before the 3rd bedroom conversion.
**NOTE: the video shown is from another apartment with identical layout and finishes. (except the view of 3rd bedroom). - for reference only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E 9TH ST. have any available units?
105 E 9TH ST. has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E 9TH ST. have?
Some of 105 E 9TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E 9TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
105 E 9TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E 9TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E 9TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 105 E 9TH ST. offer parking?
No, 105 E 9TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 105 E 9TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E 9TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E 9TH ST. have a pool?
No, 105 E 9TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 105 E 9TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 105 E 9TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E 9TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E 9TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
