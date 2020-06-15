105 E 9TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Avail for July 1!

Large & Renovated approx. 1400sf floor-through Conv. 3BR/2Baths loft in a boutique 4-story building located at the vibrant Astor Place! Only 1 apt per floor! (This is 1 flight up.) The apt has been converted to 3BR.

- Share permitted.

- Pets case by case.



This renovated and sunny floor-through Conv. 3 loft has 3 exposures: southern, eastern, and western! It has high ceilings, a large L-shaped living room with an open chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 marble baths, Washer/Dryer in the apt, and oversized windows! The south-facing large bedrooms has great closets and individually controlled ceiling-mounted AC units.



This is a small, quiet, and discrete noise proof 4-unit building constructed in 2010 with attention to details and quality. It is secured with a video-intercom system. Centrally located in superb and vibrant Astor Place, steps to Greenwich Village, East Village, NoHo, Union Square, and within walking distance to SoHo!



This is a great apartment not to be missed in central downtown. Call it your new home!



**NOTE: the pictures shown here were taken before the 3rd bedroom conversion.

**NOTE: the video shown is from another apartment with identical layout and finishes. (except the view of 3rd bedroom). - for reference only.