105 E 9TH ST.

Amenities
***Avail for July 1!
Large & Renovated approx. 1400sf floor-through Conv. 3BR/2Baths loft in a boutique 4-story building located at the vibrant Astor Place! Only 1 apt per floor! (This is 1 flight up.) The apt has been converted to 3BR.
- Share permitted.
- Pets case by case.
This renovated and sunny floor-through Conv. 3 loft has 3 exposures: southern, eastern, and western! It has high ceilings, a large L-shaped living room with an open chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 marble baths, Washer/Dryer in the apt, and oversized windows! The south-facing large bedrooms has great closets and individually controlled ceiling-mounted AC units.
This is a small, quiet, and discrete noise proof 4-unit building constructed in 2010 with attention to details and quality. It is secured with a video-intercom system. Centrally located in superb and vibrant Astor Place, steps to Greenwich Village, East Village, NoHo, Union Square, and within walking distance to SoHo!
This is a great apartment not to be missed in central downtown. Call it your new home!
**NOTE: the pictures shown here were taken before the 3rd bedroom conversion.
**NOTE: the video shown is from another apartment with identical layout and finishes. (except the view of 3rd bedroom). - for reference only.