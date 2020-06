Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CHARMING 2 Bedroom Apartment in a Landmark building. Prime Upper West Side Location. This prewar apartment has been totally updated for modern convenience. Large living area with a complete separate Stainless Steel Kitchen with Dishwasher. 2 very large King Size Bedrooms that is bright and sunny with great closet space. Beautiful tiled bathroom. High Ceilings giving the apartment an airy feel. 2 flight walk-up. Location can't be beat with great eateries, shopping and transportation with Central Park and the Museum of Natural History close by. To view, please call or email.