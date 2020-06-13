All apartments in New York
Find more places like 100 Norfolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
100 Norfolk Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:31 PM

100 Norfolk Street

100 Norfolk Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

100 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
lobby
new construction
yoga
No Fee!! One Month Free!Available for a July 1st move in date Amazing price for a full brand new construction Condo Studio unit in a prime lower east-side location with tons of on-site amenities. WASHER/DRYER IN UNITBe the first to live in this exquisite studio which is located in one of the most sought after new construction buildings in the Lower Eastside. With everything Lower Manhattan has to offer at your doorstep & minutes away from the Williamsburg bridge with the endless options in Brooklyn, this unit is ALL about LOCATION!This Alcove studio boasts new oak floors, a beautiful modern custom kitchen with Bazzeo stainless steel appliances, double pane floor to ceiling windows with remote controlled custom shades, central air, and a small outdoor private space. The building offers access to a state-of-the-art gym, (at no additional charge), a yoga room and the opportunity to relax and revel in the outdoors on the common roof deck and outdoor garden lounge.Residents and guests will be greeted by a 24-hour concierge and welcomed into the building through a dramatic entry way and sophisticated lobby featuring a double height ceiling, Millwork architectural wood wall and glowing fireplace. With easy access to and endless amount of nightlife and restaurant options such as the Ludlow House, Dirty French, Public Hotel and Mr. Purple, the opportunities to be entertained or indulge in food & drink are limitless. Email, call or text to set up a private viewing. With amazing condo finishes, a location that can't be beat, and a building full of complimentary amenities, this unit will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Norfolk Street have any available units?
100 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 100 Norfolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Norfolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 100 Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 100 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 Norfolk Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity