100 Norfolk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym lobby new construction yoga

No Fee!! One Month Free!Available for a July 1st move in date Amazing price for a full brand new construction Condo Studio unit in a prime lower east-side location with tons of on-site amenities. WASHER/DRYER IN UNITBe the first to live in this exquisite studio which is located in one of the most sought after new construction buildings in the Lower Eastside. With everything Lower Manhattan has to offer at your doorstep & minutes away from the Williamsburg bridge with the endless options in Brooklyn, this unit is ALL about LOCATION!This Alcove studio boasts new oak floors, a beautiful modern custom kitchen with Bazzeo stainless steel appliances, double pane floor to ceiling windows with remote controlled custom shades, central air, and a small outdoor private space. The building offers access to a state-of-the-art gym, (at no additional charge), a yoga room and the opportunity to relax and revel in the outdoors on the common roof deck and outdoor garden lounge.Residents and guests will be greeted by a 24-hour concierge and welcomed into the building through a dramatic entry way and sophisticated lobby featuring a double height ceiling, Millwork architectural wood wall and glowing fireplace. With easy access to and endless amount of nightlife and restaurant options such as the Ludlow House, Dirty French, Public Hotel and Mr. Purple, the opportunities to be entertained or indulge in food & drink are limitless. Email, call or text to set up a private viewing. With amazing condo finishes, a location that can't be beat, and a building full of complimentary amenities, this unit will not last!