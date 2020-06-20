100 East 101st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Do you want the space, privacy, and neighbor-free safety of a private house without leaving the city?? Then welcome home! With charm and space to spare, this sun-flooded, meticulously renovated townhouse boastsA PRIVATE PARKING SPACE, a beautifully landscaped backyard, three floors (not including the basement), 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a laundry room! The kitchen and baths are all new, boasting modern high-end appliances, fixtures, and fittings. In addition, a ductless mini-split system provides whisper-quiet, energy-efficient heating and cooling throughout the home.



The home's windowed kitchen is a chef's dream with dual ovens, dishwasher, and plentiful countertop and cabinet space, all overlooking the home's beautiful garden. There are elegant prewar touches throughout the residence-such as soaring 11' foot ceilings, an intricately carved staircase, elegant wall moldings, and exposed brick walls-that evoke yesteryear. Each of the spacious bedrooms flaunts newly laid Brazilian chestnut floors. The home is further enhanced by a laundry room with stacked W/D and an abundance of customized closets. The home's excellent closet space is augmented by the townhome's basement, which provides a massive amount of additional storage.



Located right off Park Avenue where Carnegie Hill meets Harlem, the townhouse is surrounded by every possible residential convenience as well as being just two blocks away from Museum Mile! You are just a short stroll to the 6-train stops on both 96th and 103rd Streets, the crosstown bus stops on 96th and 106th Streets, and multiple supermarkets, including Gourmet Garage on 96th and Park, Gristedes on 96th and Third, and Cherry Valley Marketplace on 101st and Second. You are also just one avenue away from Mount Sinai. Over the past few years, the neighborhood has become home to an eclectic collection of fantastic restaurants, offering a wide range of cuisines to tempt the palates of its residents. You are also close to East River Plaza on 116th Street, a massive retail shopping center housing a Costco, Target, Burlington Coat Factory, GameStop, Marshalls, Old Navy, Planet Fitness, and more.