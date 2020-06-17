1 Astor PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator on-site laundry

Amenities:

Description:

Gorgeous studio in prime NoHo location

This gorgeous renovated studio is available to be your new home. Located in NoHo, you'll be in a prime location steps from public transportation and the middle of some of the city's best shopping, dining options. The location is very convenient for those attending New York. The apartment has high ceilings, huge windows, and excellent closet space. The kitchen includes white countertops, Brand new appliances, and cabinets. The studio area is large enough for a variety of living arrangements. This is a full service, elevator building with on-site laundry room, 24 hours concierge, live-in super.



Call or text Charles P. Munroe for a viewing at 929-351-2644