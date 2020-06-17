All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Astor Place, New York, NY 10003
NoHo

Price and availability

Amenities

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Light, Marble Bath, Multi-Level,  Renovated

Description:
Gorgeous studio in prime NoHo location
This gorgeous renovated studio is available to be your new home. Located in NoHo, you'll be in a prime location steps from public transportation and the middle of some of the city's best shopping, dining options. The location is very convenient for those attending New York. The apartment has high ceilings, huge windows, and excellent closet space. The kitchen includes white countertops, Brand new appliances, and cabinets. The studio area is large enough for a variety of living arrangements. This is a full service, elevator building with on-site laundry room, 24 hours concierge, live-in super.

Call or text Charles P. Munroe for a viewing at 929-351-2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Astor PL have any available units?
1 Astor PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Astor PL have?
Some of 1 Astor PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Astor PL currently offering any rent specials?
1 Astor PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Astor PL pet-friendly?
No, 1 Astor PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Astor PL offer parking?
No, 1 Astor PL does not offer parking.
Does 1 Astor PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Astor PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Astor PL have a pool?
No, 1 Astor PL does not have a pool.
Does 1 Astor PL have accessible units?
No, 1 Astor PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Astor PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Astor PL has units with dishwashers.
