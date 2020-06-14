All apartments in Brooklyn
657 East 32 Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:13 PM

657 East 32 Street

657 E 32nd St · (804) 203-0214
Location

657 E 32nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
bbq/grill
657 E 32nd St is a townhouse in Brooklyn, NY 11210. This 2,254 square foot townhouse sits on a 3,600 square foot lot. Nearby schools include New Vistas Academy, St Vincent Ferrer School and PS 269 Nostrand School. The closest grocery stores are W & Fam Deli Grocery, Shop Fair Supermarket and Met Foodmarket. Nearby coffee shops include F Jobernick Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts and North Penguin. Nearby restaurants include Caribbean Top Grill, Ital Fusion and Island Burger. Near Nostrand Playground, SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Paerdegat Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 East 32 Street have any available units?
657 East 32 Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 East 32 Street have?
Some of 657 East 32 Street's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 East 32 Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 East 32 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 East 32 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 East 32 Street is pet friendly.
Does 657 East 32 Street offer parking?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not offer parking.
Does 657 East 32 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 East 32 Street have a pool?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 East 32 Street have accessible units?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 East 32 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 East 32 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 East 32 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
