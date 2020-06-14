657 East 32 Street

Amenities
657 E 32nd St is a townhouse in Brooklyn, NY 11210. This 2,254 square foot townhouse sits on a 3,600 square foot lot. Nearby schools include New Vistas Academy, St Vincent Ferrer School and PS 269 Nostrand School. The closest grocery stores are W & Fam Deli Grocery, Shop Fair Supermarket and Met Foodmarket. Nearby coffee shops include F Jobernick Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts and North Penguin. Nearby restaurants include Caribbean Top Grill, Ital Fusion and Island Burger. Near Nostrand Playground, SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Paerdegat Park.