492 Henry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym bike storage hot tub

Welcome to Carroll Gardens luxury living! This fully furnished, sun-filled unit features an open chef's kitchen, huge living spaces, hardwood and opulence throughout. The stainless steel appliances, L-shaped stone countertop, gas range and Bosch dishwasher are any cook's dream. The spa-like bath features a Hansgrohe-system shower.



The built-in study and custom closets provide ample storage. The in-unit washer/dryer, video intercom, central air and finished common roof-deck leave no box unchecked. Available furnished only. No pets.



The Henry Street Mews sits at the border of Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill. It's flanked by a supermarket, a wine shop, a dry cleaner and a shipping center, with legendary restaurants, bakeries and specialty grocers all within a few blocks. Proximal to the F/G and a short distance to the 2/3/4/5/R/A/C trains.



The Mews are three separate buildings connected by a greenhouse-like atrium on the first floor. There's a shared inner courtyard, a bike room, a small gym, and a grand shared roof deck with sweeping views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and all of New York Harbor.



Board Approval Required. In-person tours unavailable until qualified and not before July 10th.