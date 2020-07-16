All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

492 Henry Street

492 Henry Street · (917) 362-4325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

492 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
bike storage
hot tub
Virtual tour coming soon!

Welcome to Carroll Gardens luxury living! This fully furnished, sun-filled unit features an open chef's kitchen, huge living spaces, hardwood and opulence throughout. The stainless steel appliances, L-shaped stone countertop, gas range and Bosch dishwasher are any cook's dream. The spa-like bath features a Hansgrohe-system shower.

The built-in study and custom closets provide ample storage. The in-unit washer/dryer, video intercom, central air and finished common roof-deck leave no box unchecked. Available furnished only. No pets.

The Henry Street Mews sits at the border of Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill. It's flanked by a supermarket, a wine shop, a dry cleaner and a shipping center, with legendary restaurants, bakeries and specialty grocers all within a few blocks. Proximal to the F/G and a short distance to the 2/3/4/5/R/A/C trains.

The Mews are three separate buildings connected by a greenhouse-like atrium on the first floor. There's a shared inner courtyard, a bike room, a small gym, and a grand shared roof deck with sweeping views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and all of New York Harbor.

Board Approval Required. In-person tours unavailable until qualified and not before July 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Henry Street have any available units?
492 Henry Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 492 Henry Street have?
Some of 492 Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
492 Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 492 Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 492 Henry Street offer parking?
No, 492 Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 492 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 492 Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 492 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 492 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 492 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 492 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 492 Henry Street has units with air conditioning.
