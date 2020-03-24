All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 483 Clinton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
483 Clinton Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

483 Clinton Avenue

483 Clinton Ave · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

483 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Priced Well and Great Location!! Welcome to 483 Clinton Avenue Prime Clinton Hill border-line of Fort Greene Brooklyn the most sought after neighborhoods. This enormous 1.5 bedroom, plus office with full bath over 1000 sq. ft., apartment is located on the 3rd floor in a well maintained four unit Brownstone.This unit offers a newly renovated step-up kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher and breakfast nook window overlooking the living room with 14 ft. high ceilings throughout the entire apartment. An immense bedroom with stunning over-sized bay windows and hardwood flooring throughout, Half bedroom plus an office with unbelievable spacious bathroom and ample closet space. Photos are coming soon.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
483 Clinton Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 483 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 483 Clinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
483 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Clinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 483 Clinton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity