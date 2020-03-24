Amenities

Priced Well and Great Location!! Welcome to 483 Clinton Avenue Prime Clinton Hill border-line of Fort Greene Brooklyn the most sought after neighborhoods. This enormous 1.5 bedroom, plus office with full bath over 1000 sq. ft., apartment is located on the 3rd floor in a well maintained four unit Brownstone.This unit offers a newly renovated step-up kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher and breakfast nook window overlooking the living room with 14 ft. high ceilings throughout the entire apartment. An immense bedroom with stunning over-sized bay windows and hardwood flooring throughout, Half bedroom plus an office with unbelievable spacious bathroom and ample closet space. Photos are coming soon.....