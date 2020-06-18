All apartments in Brooklyn
474 Prospect Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

474 Prospect Place

474 Prospect Place · (718) 499-3700
Location

474 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant renovation with original details and approximately 1,000 square feet of space in a historic building. Available now.

Spacious and light-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with washer/dryer in unit. Sunny floor-through apartment features 2 large bedrooms with adjoining 3rd room to be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. One block off Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, five blocks from the Brooklyn Museum and Botanic Gardens, and a short distance to Prospect Park.

This apartment was recently renovated with attention to every detail and features high ceilings, excellent closet space, wood floors and oversized windows in every room. An open kitchen is complete with new high-end stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and custom cabinetry. Abundant natural light flows throughout the apartment from both Northern and Southern exposures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Prospect Place have any available units?
474 Prospect Place has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 474 Prospect Place have?
Some of 474 Prospect Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
474 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 474 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 474 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 474 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 474 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Prospect Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 474 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 474 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 474 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
