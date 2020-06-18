474 Prospect Place

Amenities

Elegant renovation with original details and approximately 1,000 square feet of space in a historic building. Available now.



Spacious and light-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with washer/dryer in unit. Sunny floor-through apartment features 2 large bedrooms with adjoining 3rd room to be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. One block off Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, five blocks from the Brooklyn Museum and Botanic Gardens, and a short distance to Prospect Park.



This apartment was recently renovated with attention to every detail and features high ceilings, excellent closet space, wood floors and oversized windows in every room. An open kitchen is complete with new high-end stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and custom cabinetry. Abundant natural light flows throughout the apartment from both Northern and Southern exposures.