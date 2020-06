Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Excellent One bedroom available for rent. Newly Renovated with excellent closet space.



Brand new Kitchen and Bathroom

Stainless Steel Appliances and Marble Countertops

12 Foot Ceilings with Ceiling Fans

Hardwood floors

Great lighting including large windows

Air conditioner



Heat and Hot water included. Minutes walk to all restaurants, shopping, and Subway.



Ideal for Single/Couple



Serious candidates Only..Proof of Income required and Rental Application.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12308278



(RLNE5800099)