23 Dean Street

Amenities
No Fee Rental : This fantastic two bedroom, two full bathroom unit is located on the border of Boerum Hill & Cobble Hill. You can't beat the Dean St and Court location!High ceilings, beautiful hardwood floorsthis unit has it all with central air, and a washer/dryer closet with storage. Recently and tastefully renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Great storage with a huge walk-in closet. What more could you want! Trader Joe's, NYSC and all the restaurants on Smith and Court. A short walk to the Borough Hall subway 2,3,4,5,R, One block to the Bergen Street F/G Station and a Starbuck's on your corner. Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! The neighborhood has so much to offer. This is a non smoking building.Available Now!!!Pet free building