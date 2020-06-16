23 Dean Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee Rental : This fantastic two bedroom, two full bathroom unit is located on the border of Boerum Hill & Cobble Hill. You can't beat the Dean St and Court location!High ceilings, beautiful hardwood floorsthis unit has it all with central air, and a washer/dryer closet with storage. Recently and tastefully renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Great storage with a huge walk-in closet. What more could you want! Trader Joe's, NYSC and all the restaurants on Smith and Court. A short walk to the Borough Hall subway 2,3,4,5,R, One block to the Bergen Street F/G Station and a Starbuck's on your corner. Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! The neighborhood has so much to offer. This is a non smoking building.Available Now!!!Pet free building