Brooklyn, NY
23 Dean Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

23 Dean Street

23 Dean Street · (718) 765-3757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee Rental : This fantastic two bedroom, two full bathroom unit is located on the border of Boerum Hill & Cobble Hill. You can't beat the Dean St and Court location!High ceilings, beautiful hardwood floorsthis unit has it all with central air, and a washer/dryer closet with storage. Recently and tastefully renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Great storage with a huge walk-in closet. What more could you want! Trader Joe's, NYSC and all the restaurants on Smith and Court. A short walk to the Borough Hall subway 2,3,4,5,R, One block to the Bergen Street F/G Station and a Starbuck's on your corner. Great opportunity to move to Brooklyn's best and most convenient neighborhood! The neighborhood has so much to offer. This is a non smoking building.Available Now!!!Pet free building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Dean Street have any available units?
23 Dean Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Dean Street have?
Some of 23 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Dean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Dean Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 23 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 23 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
