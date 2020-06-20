Amenities

Welcome to 222 Pacific Street



Please enquire for a Virtual Tour or Floor Plan



222 Pacific Street is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Cobble Hill, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.



Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned five-story building, comes fully equipped with a virtual doorman iDor intercom system, which interfaces right with your smartphone as well as a brand-new outdoor roof deck. Boasting newly renovated two-bedroom residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances including an in-unit washer & dryer, contemporary finishes and sleek design, 222 Pacific Street will make you feel right at home.