222 Pacific
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

222 Pacific

222 Pacific Street · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Welcome to 222 Pacific Street

Please enquire for a Virtual Tour or Floor Plan

222 Pacific Street is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Cobble Hill, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.

Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned five-story building, comes fully equipped with a virtual doorman iDor intercom system, which interfaces right with your smartphone as well as a brand-new outdoor roof deck. Boasting newly renovated two-bedroom residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances including an in-unit washer & dryer, contemporary finishes and sleek design, 222 Pacific Street will make you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Pacific have any available units?
222 Pacific has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Pacific have?
Some of 222 Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
222 Pacific isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 222 Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 222 Pacific offer parking?
No, 222 Pacific does not offer parking.
Does 222 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Pacific have a pool?
No, 222 Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 222 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 222 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Pacific does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Pacific have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Pacific does not have units with air conditioning.
