162 Columbia Heights

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Absolutely to die for two-bedroom, parlor level apartment located in a gorgeous brownstone on THE most beautiful part of historic Brooklyn Heights ON The Brooklyn Heights Promenade!! You will be awed by the dramatically high ceilings, and delighted by sterling beams of eastern and western light that pierce the space of this one of a kind home. Be prepared for fabulous entertaining in the huge living area and make room for sumptuous dinner parties in your massive dining room. In your palatial master bedroom, you have a decorative fireplace, monster closets, and oversized windows facing east and welcoming in the morning light. Your second bedroom (smaller than the master but no less fabulous) offers one of the prettiest perspectives of the Brooklyn Heights Promenade imaginable accompanied by the New York City skyline view. And of course, we couldnt leave you without a washer/dryer in unit, beautiful hardwood floors, exquisite original moldings and details, and a stunning western facing bay window. A blank white canvas on which to paint your dreams. Deliberately breathtaking. And Incredible, ON PURPOSE.Included in the rent: heat, hot water. Tenant pays electric and cable and phone. Completed Coop board application and formal coop board approval is needed. Owner will contribute to a portion of your broker fee. Pets are on approval and require pet security. Additional exit cleaning fee applies. You cant live any better in Brooklyn Heights. Finally, Welcome Home!