Brooklyn, NY
162 Columbia Heights
Last updated June 3 2020

162 Columbia Heights

162 Columbia Heights · (718) 923-8020
Location

162 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely to die for two-bedroom, parlor level apartment located in a gorgeous brownstone on THE most beautiful part of historic Brooklyn Heights ON The Brooklyn Heights Promenade!! You will be awed by the dramatically high ceilings, and delighted by sterling beams of eastern and western light that pierce the space of this one of a kind home. Be prepared for fabulous entertaining in the huge living area and make room for sumptuous dinner parties in your massive dining room. In your palatial master bedroom, you have a decorative fireplace, monster closets, and oversized windows facing east and welcoming in the morning light. Your second bedroom (smaller than the master but no less fabulous) offers one of the prettiest perspectives of the Brooklyn Heights Promenade imaginable accompanied by the New York City skyline view. And of course, we couldnt leave you without a washer/dryer in unit, beautiful hardwood floors, exquisite original moldings and details, and a stunning western facing bay window. A blank white canvas on which to paint your dreams. Deliberately breathtaking. And Incredible, ON PURPOSE.Included in the rent: heat, hot water. Tenant pays electric and cable and phone. Completed Coop board application and formal coop board approval is needed. Owner will contribute to a portion of your broker fee. Pets are on approval and require pet security. Additional exit cleaning fee applies. You cant live any better in Brooklyn Heights. Finally, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Columbia Heights have any available units?
162 Columbia Heights has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Columbia Heights have?
Some of 162 Columbia Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Columbia Heights currently offering any rent specials?
162 Columbia Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Columbia Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Columbia Heights is pet friendly.
Does 162 Columbia Heights offer parking?
No, 162 Columbia Heights does not offer parking.
Does 162 Columbia Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Columbia Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Columbia Heights have a pool?
No, 162 Columbia Heights does not have a pool.
Does 162 Columbia Heights have accessible units?
No, 162 Columbia Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Columbia Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Columbia Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Columbia Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Columbia Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
