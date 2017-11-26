Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Corcoran New Development introduces Phase 2 of 11-15 Old Fulton Street at Fulton Ferry Landing. Completely restored to celebrate the splendor of old world Brooklyn but with the style and modern upgrades of 2020. Just behind the original brick facade are designer loft residences that blend timeless Brooklyn design with all of the features of sophisticated, high-end living. Clean lines and vintage details define each residence. Features include dark stained natural hardwood flooring and picturesque windows that breathe light into the open and airy rooms and allow residents to gaze out and imagine a piece of our countrys history as well as DUMBOs industrial roots. Chefs kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, large center islands, stone back splashes and elegant pendant lighting. The open layout flows freely into spacious living areas equally suited for entertaining and relaxing. 1 Bedroom Bathrooms enjoy deep soaking tubs and textured grey wall and floor tiling, and select residences offer custom print tiles and frame-less glass bathtubs and showers. The best of Brooklynand the best views of and access to Manhattansurround 11-15 Old Fulton Street, just a stones throw from the waterfront, multiple subway lines, the NY Ferry, the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Empire Stores and so much more. Stunning Brooklyn Bridge Park and the nearby Brooklyn Heights Promenade offer unparalleled views and a classic New York atmosphere. The cobblestone streets of DUMBO supply an endless stream of culture and innovation. With easy access to the NYC Ferry and the A, C, F, 2, and 3 subway lines, the whole city is within reach. Net Effective Rent Advertised. Gross Monthly Rent is: $3,900