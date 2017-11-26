All apartments in Brooklyn
11-15 Old Fulton Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

11-15 Old Fulton Street

11 Old Fulton St · (347) 569-5470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Old Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Corcoran New Development introduces Phase 2 of 11-15 Old Fulton Street at Fulton Ferry Landing. Completely restored to celebrate the splendor of old world Brooklyn but with the style and modern upgrades of 2020. Just behind the original brick facade are designer loft residences that blend timeless Brooklyn design with all of the features of sophisticated, high-end living. Clean lines and vintage details define each residence. Features include dark stained natural hardwood flooring and picturesque windows that breathe light into the open and airy rooms and allow residents to gaze out and imagine a piece of our countrys history as well as DUMBOs industrial roots. Chefs kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, large center islands, stone back splashes and elegant pendant lighting. The open layout flows freely into spacious living areas equally suited for entertaining and relaxing. 1 Bedroom Bathrooms enjoy deep soaking tubs and textured grey wall and floor tiling, and select residences offer custom print tiles and frame-less glass bathtubs and showers. The best of Brooklynand the best views of and access to Manhattansurround 11-15 Old Fulton Street, just a stones throw from the waterfront, multiple subway lines, the NY Ferry, the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Empire Stores and so much more. Stunning Brooklyn Bridge Park and the nearby Brooklyn Heights Promenade offer unparalleled views and a classic New York atmosphere. The cobblestone streets of DUMBO supply an endless stream of culture and innovation. With easy access to the NYC Ferry and the A, C, F, 2, and 3 subway lines, the whole city is within reach. Net Effective Rent Advertised. Gross Monthly Rent is: $3,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have any available units?
11-15 Old Fulton Street has a unit available for $3,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have?
Some of 11-15 Old Fulton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-15 Old Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
11-15 Old Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-15 Old Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-15 Old Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-15 Old Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
