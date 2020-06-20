Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4816 Straight Flush Drive
4816 Straight Flush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitney
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4816 Straight Flush Drive, Whitney, NV 89122
Whitney
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Condo close to everything. All Appliances included. Open space great room floor plan with a sliding door to backyard patio. Great community with pool, playground and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have any available units?
4816 Straight Flush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whitney, NV
.
What amenities does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have?
Some of 4816 Straight Flush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4816 Straight Flush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Straight Flush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Straight Flush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Straight Flush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whitney
.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Straight Flush Drive offers parking.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Straight Flush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4816 Straight Flush Drive has a pool.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4816 Straight Flush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 Straight Flush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Straight Flush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 Straight Flush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
