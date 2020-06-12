191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV

/
3 bedroom apartments
Whitney
12 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5252 MANCHESTER Circle
5252 Manchester Circle, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home. Spacious front living room. Kitchen features fridge and stove, tile flooring, and custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate laundry area.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5408 Flowing Spring Street
5408 Flowing Spring Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1544 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5942 silver trace court
5942 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1882 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 283322 Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft.
1 Unit Available
6659 Brickhouse Avenue
6659 Brick House Ave, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1657 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5779206)
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5710 E Tropicana Ave #2228 Bldg. 58
5710 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1225 sqft
3 BED 2 FULL BATH ON 2nd FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY! - 3 BED 2 FULL BATH ON 2nd FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY!~NICE PAINT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, & BREAKFAST BAR!~ MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUB, DOUBLE SINKS! COMMUNITY
1 Unit Available
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET
3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5926 Silver Trace
5926 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
*** 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL & SPA IN HENDERSON *** - *** BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH. TILE FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. FULLY LANDSCAPED IN BACK ABND FRONT YARDS.
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave
5965 East Pavilion Lakes Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave in Whitney. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6459 Brook Cottage
6459 East Brook Cottage Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
This lovely three bedroom home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car tandem garage. Almost no carpet, and brand new carpet where there is. New paint too! Wood like floors in the living room, bedrooms & hall.
1 Unit Available
5640 Park City Avenue
5640 Park City Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1546 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
3332 WRANGELL MOUNTAIN Street
3332 South Wrangell Mountain Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home. Nice laminate/wood flooring + ceramic tile. Come take a look today. gated community.
1 Unit Available
5203 Jewel Canyon
5203 Jewel Canyon Drive, Whitney, NV
Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in gated community with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. High ceilings, separate family room. Option to rent fully furnished.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5184 CLATSOP Street
5184 Clatsop Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1634 sqft
Former Model Home! 3 bed/2.5 bath and Loft. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets. Open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5401 Scotch Cap Drive
5401 Scotch Cap Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1722 sqft
GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH TILE THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS - GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE! BLINDS & BACKYARD HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AFTER PHOTOS WERE TAKEN.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6531 Chettle House
6531 East Chettle House Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1308 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS! LARGE BACKYARD! ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! NICE TILE AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. MUST SEE!
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5038 MARIN Street
5038 North Marin Street, Whitney, NV
Single Story home with huge yards, fully fenced, covered patio. Tax records shows 1200sqft, 3 bedrooms. However, actual home has 4 bedrooms and a bonus room can be 5th bedroom. Also, per owner, house has 1360sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1201 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Whitney Ranch
9 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
1 Unit Available
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..
