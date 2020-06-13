176 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with balcony
“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)
While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Whitney renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.