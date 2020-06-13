Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

176 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whitney
12 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$930
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5252 MANCHESTER Circle
5252 Manchester Circle, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home. Spacious front living room. Kitchen features fridge and stove, tile flooring, and custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate laundry area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5184 CLATSOP Street
5184 Clatsop Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1634 sqft
Former Model Home! 3 bed/2.5 bath and Loft. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets. Open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)

1 of 30

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5038 MARIN Street
5038 North Marin Street, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Single Story home with huge yards, fully fenced, covered patio. Tax records shows 1200sqft, 3 bedrooms. However, actual home has 4 bedrooms and a bonus room can be 5th bedroom. Also, per owner, house has 1360sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$996
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney Ranch
9 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2978 Juniper Hills Blvd Unit 204
2978 Juniper Hills Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
Super cozy 2 bedroom double master condo. Fireplace in living room, upgraded bathrooms, and balcony Text haley at 7252615469 for more information! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632926)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
855 STEPHANIE Street
855 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Ready! 6 month lease preferred, but negotiable. 2nd floor condo. close to covered parking spot and guest parking. Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the common areas. Kitchen features freshly renovated cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6493 Za Zu Pitts
6493 Za Zu Pitts Avenue, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1685 sqft
Move in Ready ! Gated town home 3 Bedroom , 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, and a lovely view from Strip from backyard .Pool and Guest parking across the way. Open floor plan with kitchen looking out to the living room and separate dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
McCullough Hills
23 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Gibson Springs
15 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Gibson Springs
4 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,203
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
City Guide for Whitney, NV

“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)

While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Whitney, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Whitney renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

