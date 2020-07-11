/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
200 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET
3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3749 sqft
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5921 High Steed St Unit 103
5921 High Steed Street, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1581 sqft
Ready for Immediate move in! Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, window blinds. Spacious floor plan downstairs, 3bedrooms upstairs. Desert landscaping in back yard and a 2 car garage with direct entry to the house. Community Pool and Playground.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stallion Montain
5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave
5965 East Pavilion Lakes Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave in Whitney. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
43 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6635 Upland Heights Avenue
6635 Upland Heights Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,942 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
South Valley Ranch
700 Forest Haven Way
700 Forest Haven Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversize Corner Lot, Freshly paint house.,New appliance: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Extra large Master Bedroom with sitting area.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,100
356 sqft
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1126 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
