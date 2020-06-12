/
2 bedroom apartments
144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
5710 E Tropicana Ave #2073 Building #19
5710 East Tropicana Avenue, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1029 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath upstairs unit in gated community. - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath upstairs unit in gated community. New paint and flooring (RLNE5737484)
6098 Allred
6098 Allred Place, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
Beautiful Town home in Gated First Light at Boulder Ranch. Centrally located to freeway, shopping, parks, etc. Interior is bright and airy. Offers privacy with master suite and second bedroom on opposite sides.
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1057 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1071 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
955 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
2978 Juniper Hills Blvd Unit 204
2978 Juniper Hills Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
Super cozy 2 bedroom double master condo. Fireplace in living room, upgraded bathrooms, and balcony Text haley at 7252615469 for more information! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632926)
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.
3370 Gulf Shores
3370 Gulf Shores Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
2496 sqft
Updated GREAT SINGLE STORY HOME CONVERTED INTO REAL PROPERTY!!! NEW fresh paint, NEW new vinyl planks, New carpet OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS KITCHEN, PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, VINYL PLANK FLOORING, LARGE BEDROOMS, NEW PLUSH CARPET, HUGE MASTER
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Five89
4801 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$920
860 sqft
Residential setting close to schools, shops and dining. Community has on-site maintenances, open parking, two pools and a fitness center. Units are spacious and have washer/dryer and private patio/balconies.
