furnished apartments
130 Furnished Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
1 Unit Available
5203 Jewel Canyon
5203 Jewel Canyon Drive, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1594 sqft
Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in gated community with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. High ceilings, separate family room. Option to rent fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Gibson Springs
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,775
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
1 Unit Available
3011 Nordoff Circle
3011 Nordoff Circle, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
- 6 Bedroom/ 5 Bath Two Story Home Fully Furnished (RLNE5657608)
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
Foothills
1 Unit Available
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
275 sqft
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396 Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets.
1 Unit Available
3927 Royal Viking Way
3927 Royal Viking Way, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
5545 sqft
Gated fully furnished turnkey home built for entertaining! Homes features over 5,500 square feet, 5 ensuite bedrooms, plus two additional bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool table, poker table, large loft upstairs and private pool and spa.
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
354 Bekasina Drive
354 Bekasina Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1727 sqft
Upgraded three bedroom two bathroom single-story furnished house. Featuring two car garage, large corner lot, and washer and dryer in unit. All housewares, linens, WiFi, TV streaming service, and utilities included with your stay.
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
1 Unit Available
5366 Percheron St
5366 Percheron Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1800 sqft
Large three bedroom, two bathroom single story home with shimmering pool. This home has been upgraded throughout.
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2220 VILLAGE WALK Drive
2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STRIP VIEWS FROM THE BEST 1-BDR CONDO AT THE DISTRICT AT GVR! CORNER UNIT W/ NO ONE EITHER SIDE OR ABOVE YOU! JUST STEPS TO THE FITNESS CENTER, ROOF TOP SPA & BBQ. TURN-KEY FURNISHED INCLUDES BEDDING, TOWELS, ETC.
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2465 Ping Drive
2465 Ping Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4636 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and heavily upgraded, fully furnished, 2 story Guard Gated home! Located in the desirable Henderson/Master Series HOA, this move in ready home features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Private Pool and Spa, Golf
1 Unit Available
1453 SANTA ANITA
1453 Santa Anita Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1097 sqft
CUTE FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM HOME. THIS HOME IS SPACIOUS. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS. TILE AND CARPET FLOORING. KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. READY TO RENT!
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2803 Misty Grove Drive
2803 Misty Grove Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1541 sqft
Fully Furnished, Remodeled, 3 Bed, 2.5 baths Townhome in Green Valley. Fresh Paint, New Flooring and Granite Countertops, Separate Dining Room, Living Room features Power Reclining Chairs, TV (w/ Internet, Premium Cable+WIFI included).
Valley View
1 Unit Available
261 Cadence View
261 Cadence View Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2062 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the BRAND NEW Cadence community. This home features a room downstairs with access to the backyard, kitchen and family room on second level w/open concept.
Paradise Palms
1 Unit Available
3398 Nahatan
3398 Nahatan Way, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1344 sqft
This is a remarkably well preserved original Krisel Design home. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large open family room and tiled kitchen.
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
679 Principle Point
679 Principle Point Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
Fully furnished short term corporate rental home, utilities included. This is a beautiful home! Balcony off master has wonderful views of Strip, city, and mountains! Just updated with new furniture, decor, flat screen Tv's and more.
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
1827 Cavendish
1827 Cavendish Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2661 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, 4 bed 3 bath + Loft and 3 Car Garage. Fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.
