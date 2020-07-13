/
apartments with pool
163 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5953 Crumbling Ridge Street
5953 Crumbling Ridge Street, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2261 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM IN GATED COMMUNITY IN HENDERSON - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in a Gate Community in Henderson. Freshly painted, new carpet. Front formal living room with 2-way fireplace and dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Whitney
5408 Flowing Spring Street
5408 Flowing Spring Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1544 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5921 High Steed St Unit 103
5921 High Steed Street, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1581 sqft
Ready for Immediate move in! Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, window blinds. Spacious floor plan downstairs, 3bedrooms upstairs. Desert landscaping in back yard and a 2 car garage with direct entry to the house. Community Pool and Playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
Located in the gated community of Boulder Ranch, this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, might be what you are looking for! The kitchen overlooks the family room for an open floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5971 Crumbling Ridge Street
5971 Crumbling Ridge Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1598 sqft
Short Term Lease Only * Gated Community with Pool, Park area, BBQ, Water Park, Basketball, two Story home with 3 beds plus a loft upstairs. Laundry is upstairs too.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Whitney
4816 Straight Flush Drive
4816 Straight Flush Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
Great Condo close to everything. All Appliances included. Open space great room floor plan with a sliding door to backyard patio. Great community with pool, playground and park.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$817
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5650 E Sahara Avenue Unit 2028
5650 East Sahara Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
958 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Condo - Second story unit ready for your move in! Custom paint colors, vinyl plank flooring throughout. All appliances included. Gas stove. Upgraded counters and cabinets throughout. Master has two closets. Rooms are separate.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2434 WINTERWOOD Boulevard
2434 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2084 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS UNIQUE STYLE HOME.LOVELY INVITING ENTRY W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, DOUBLE DOORS TO ACCESS BACKYARD. SUNKEN BED W/BATH, LARGE CLOSET.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
18 Units Available
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
