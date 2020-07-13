210 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Whitney apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET
3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3749 sqft
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5921 High Steed St Unit 103
5921 High Steed Street, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1581 sqft
Ready for Immediate move in! Carpet upstairs, tile downstairs, window blinds. Spacious floor plan downstairs, 3bedrooms upstairs. Desert landscaping in back yard and a 2 car garage with direct entry to the house. Community Pool and Playground.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stallion Montain
6120 Majestic Wind Avenue
6120 Magestic Wind Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1234 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY! AGE RESTRICTED. This single story home in a guard gated golf community has it all! Upgraded through out with new hard wood floors. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters complete with stainless appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
4708 Canna Drive
4708 Canna Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1668 sqft
This beautiful one story home features: A guard gated community* Ceiling fans* All appliances included* * Covered patio* The community features a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and grassy picnic areas*

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail
6024 Mustang Breeze Trail, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
Located in the gated community of Boulder Ranch, this 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage, might be what you are looking for! The kitchen overlooks the family room for an open floor plan.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stallion Montain
6042 Orlov Trotter Avenue
6042 Orlov Trotter Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1925 sqft
Beautiful single-story pulte home in guard gated Stallion Mountain Country Golf Club. Great open floor plan includes large open kitchen with dining area, pantry, large living room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6425 EXTREME SHEAR Avenue
6425 Extreme Shear Avenue, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1060 sqft
Wait until you see this wonderful town-home in lovely gated community!! Fantastic location, close to shopping, Cowabunga Bay and direct freeway access. Enjoy having 1 car garage with direct access into unit.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5971 Crumbling Ridge Street
5971 Crumbling Ridge Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1598 sqft
Short Term Lease Only * Gated Community with Pool, Park area, BBQ, Water Park, Basketball, two Story home with 3 beds plus a loft upstairs. Laundry is upstairs too.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
6531 Chettle House
6531 East Chettle House Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1308 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS! LARGE BACKYARD! ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! NICE TILE AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. MUST SEE!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
5006 Secret Rock
5006 Secret Rock Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2614 sqft
2 Story Southeast Home with new Carpet and Paint - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story house on 5006 Secret Rock St. in Las Vegas, NV.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whitney
4816 Straight Flush Drive
4816 Straight Flush Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1685 sqft
Great Condo close to everything. All Appliances included. Open space great room floor plan with a sliding door to backyard patio. Great community with pool, playground and park.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6632 Tulip Falls Drive
6632 East Tulip Falls Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Cozy 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floorpan with spacious living room. Kitchen features center island and tile flooring. Dining area in kitchen with sliding doors to patio. Separate Family room off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
8 Units Available
The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$817
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,064
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Whitney, NV

“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)

While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more

