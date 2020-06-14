127 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with hardwood floors
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 24
“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)
While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Whitney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.