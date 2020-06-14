Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Whitney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6459 Brook Cottage
6459 East Brook Cottage Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
This lovely three bedroom home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car tandem garage. Almost no carpet, and brand new carpet where there is. New paint too! Wood like floors in the living room, bedrooms & hall.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3332 WRANGELL MOUNTAIN Street
3332 South Wrangell Mountain Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home. Nice laminate/wood flooring + ceramic tile. Come take a look today. gated community.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Whitney Ranch
11 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
5 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
6548 Holly Bluff Ct
6548 Holly Bluff Court, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Check out this home! Great floor plan. Beautiful engineered wood flooring. Lovely natural wood blinds to match. Stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert Landscaping. Call for showing at 702-601-8756 or apply online at www.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2434 WINTERWOOD Boulevard
2434 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2084 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS UNIQUE STYLE HOME.LOVELY INVITING ENTRY W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, DOUBLE DOORS TO ACCESS BACKYARD. SUNKEN BED W/BATH, LARGE CLOSET.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Gibson Springs
11 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
McCullough Hills
8 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1056 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$853
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$880
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Green Valley Ranch
3 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,252
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1105 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Green Valley North
21 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:05pm
4 Units Available
V Lane
4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
880 sqft
Deluxe apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry hookup and hardwood floors. Dog park, pool and hot tub on site. Prime location provides easy access to I-515, downtown Las Vegas, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
$
Gibson Springs
32 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
City Guide for Whitney, NV

“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)

While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Whitney, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Whitney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

